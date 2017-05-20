Jury finds San Diego man guilty of mu...

Jury finds San Diego man guilty of murdering lover in Mexico

A federal jury has convicted a San Diego County man in the 2015 killing of his boyfriend, a wealthy Texas retiree. Prosecutors said David Enrique Meza killed 51-year-old Jake Clyde Merendino over money.

