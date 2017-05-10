Journalists attacked, robbed by 100 a...

Journalists attacked, robbed by 100 armed men in Mexico

About 100 armed men attacked a group of journalists and robbed them of their equipment in Mexico's troubled southern state of Guerrero. MEXICO CITY - About 100 armed men attacked a group of journalists and robbed them of their equipment in Mexico's troubled southern state of Guerrero, authorities and media reports said Sunday.

