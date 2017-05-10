Journalists attacked, robbed by 100 armed men in Mexico
About 100 armed men attacked a group of journalists and robbed them of their equipment in Mexico's troubled southern state of Guerrero. MEXICO CITY - About 100 armed men attacked a group of journalists and robbed them of their equipment in Mexico's troubled southern state of Guerrero, authorities and media reports said Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|7 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15)
|8 hr
|Grecian Formula d...
|8
|Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati...
|20 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|23 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|May 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat...
|May 8
|don t drink the k...
|2
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|May 3
|Zero Tolerance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC