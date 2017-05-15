Journalist killed in Mexican state of Culiacan
A Mexican official says another journalist has been slain in the country, one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers. The government official in the northern state of Sinaloa says Javier Valdez was killed Monday in the state capital, Culiacan, near the offices of his newspaper, Rio Doce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15)
|15 hr
|Grecian Formula d...
|8
|Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|3
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|4
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|May 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat...
|May 8
|don t drink the k...
|2
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|May 3
|Zero Tolerance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC