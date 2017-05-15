Journalist killed in Mexican state of...

Journalist killed in Mexican state of Culiacan

A Mexican official says another journalist has been slain in the country, one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers. The government official in the northern state of Sinaloa says Javier Valdez was killed Monday in the state capital, Culiacan, near the offices of his newspaper, Rio Doce.

Chicago, IL

