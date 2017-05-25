Interjet A320 at Mexico City on May 2nd 2017, runway incursion, forced a rejected takeoff

An Interjet Airbus A320-200, registration XA-BIC performing flight 4O-2702 from Acapulco to Mexico City , had landed on Mexico City's runway 23L and was taxiing towards the terminal via high speed turnoff B4 when the aircraft went beyond the hold short line of runway 23R on taxiway B4 and crossed runway 23R about 2800 meters from runway threshold runway 23R and about 150 meters short of the runway end. An Interjet Sukhoi Superjet 100-95, registration XA-LLV performing flight 4O-3142 from Mexico City to Tampico , was accelerating for takeoff from runway 23R when XA-BIC crossed the hold short line and rejected takeoff coming to a safe stop.

