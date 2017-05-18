Inslee talks trade in meeting with Mexico's president
Yakima - On Wednesday, State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, along with attorneys general in five states and Washington, D.C., released a legal report that deemed the sanctuary cities executive order unconstitutional. It didn't take long for Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to make it clear to Gov. Jay Inslee why he agreed to Friday's meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|3 hr
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|20 hr
|Smell farts
|19
|Mexican man to be deported for 6th time
|Thu
|anotherview
|1
|Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula d...
|8
|Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|3
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|May 14
|spytheweb
|4
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|May 12
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC