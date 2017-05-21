In Mexico, journalism is literally be...

In Mexico, journalism is literally being killed off

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A demonstrator shows a picture of murdered Mexican journalist Javier Valdez during a protest by journalists in Mexico City on May 16. WHEN ONE of his colleagues at Mexico City's daily newspaper was gunned down in March, Javier Valdez issued a passionate statement about the importance of the work of journalists who cover the network of organized crime, drug trafficking and corruption that plagues Mexico." Let them kill us all, if that is the death sentence for reporting this hell," he tweeted.

