In Mexico - easy to kill' journalists

In Mexico - easy to kill' journalists

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Alicia Blanco Beisa, wife of Pedro Tamayo Rosas, a crime reporter who was murdered, holds their 5-month-old grandson at his funeral in Tierra Blanca, Veracruz, Mexico, July 22. The Mexican state of Veracruz is the most dangerous place to be a reporter in the Western Hemisphere. less Alicia Blanco Beisa, wife of Pedro Tamayo Rosas, a crime reporter who was murdered, holds their 5-month-old grandson at his funeral in Tierra Blanca, Veracruz, Mexico, July 22. The Mexican state of Veracruz is ... more They number relatively few among the many murdered in Mexico every year and yet they deserve special attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... 1 hr tomin cali 10
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) Mon Grecian Formula d... 8
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... Sun tomin cali 3
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... May 14 spytheweb 4
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... May 12 tomin cali 1
News Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat... May 8 don t drink the k... 2
News On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u... May 3 Zero Tolerance 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,357 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC