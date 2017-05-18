Immigrant children plunge sparks 1,000 layoffs
Southwest Key Programs, an Austin-based organization sheltering undocumented immigrant children, laid off 966 employees in Harlingen, San Benito and Brownsville on Thursday, the result of a dramatic drop in Central American children crossing the U.S. border. The federal government, which funds the organization's sheltering of the children, requested Southwest Key cut its staffing by 48 percent as a result of the plunge in the numbers of children without parents crossing the border, spokeswoman Cindy Casares said yesterday in a statement.
