Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior...

Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportation Orders Working Construction at Air Force Base

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Gateway Pundit

ICE agents have arrested two illegal aliens from Jalisco, Mexico working construction at Travis Air Force Base in California and are working to deport them ASAP! Mejia and a coworker, Rodrigo NuA ez from Hayward - both undocumented immigrants from Jalisco, Mexico who have been in the United States for more than a decade - were detained on the base after a military official discovered they did not have valid social security numbers during a routine identification screening and reported them to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... 7 hr tomin cali 1
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) 8 hr Grecian Formula d... 8
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... 23 hr spytheweb 4
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... May 12 tomin cali 1
News Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat... May 8 don t drink the k... 2
News On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u... May 3 Zero Tolerance 1
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... May 1 Eastside Memo 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC