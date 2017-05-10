Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportation Orders Working Construction at Air Force Base
ICE agents have arrested two illegal aliens from Jalisco, Mexico working construction at Travis Air Force Base in California and are working to deport them ASAP! Mejia and a coworker, Rodrigo NuA ez from Hayward - both undocumented immigrants from Jalisco, Mexico who have been in the United States for more than a decade - were detained on the base after a military official discovered they did not have valid social security numbers during a routine identification screening and reported them to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
