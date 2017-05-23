Harry Styles pays tribute to Manchester bombing victims during Mexico ...
The former One Direction frontman played at Lunar del Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City yesterday to promote his new solo album. Fan footage taken during the gig shows the 23-year-old give an emotional tribute to the victims of the attack at the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert, in which 22 people died including several children.
