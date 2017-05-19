Gunmen rob busload of federal police officers in Mexico
The National Security Commission reports that the bus was carrying 29 unarmed officers dressed in civilian clothes Monday night to Mexico City, where they were to be on leave after 25 straight days on duty in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco. The commission says the driver pulled over to check a mechanical problem near a toll booth in the state of Morelos.
Read more at The Washington Post.
