Green Day, Foo Fighters to headline Mexico's Corona Capital festival
They will be will be rocking hard South of the Border this fall when Green Day and Foo Fighters headline the 2017 Corona Capital festival, scheduled for November 18-19 in Mexico City. The Corona Capital lineup also features a variety of other alternative rock acts, including PJ Harvey , The xx , Cage the Elephant , Phoenix , Elbow , Alt-J , The Shins and Cold War Kids , among many others.
