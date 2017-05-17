Great news! Mexico offers to pay for ...

Great news! Mexico offers to pay for Trump's impeachment

Marking a potentially dramatic turnaround in rocky U.S.-Mexico relations, Mexican President Enrique PeA a Nieto on Wednesday offered to pay for President Trump's impeachment instead of a $21.6 billion border wall separating the two nations. "We would pay for the 'whole enchilada,'" PeA a Nieto told reporters on the steps of the National Palace in Mexico City.

