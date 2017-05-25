Giant animal faces take over Mexico Citys forest for environmental awareness
Thousands of visitors to a Mexico City park were treated to an eerie sight in the treetops last weekend. Giant ghostly animals heads peered down from the canopy, fixing their intense gaze on the public in an environmental video installation for Marvin Festival 2017 .
