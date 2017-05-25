Giant animal faces take over Mexico C...

Giant animal faces take over Mexico Citys forest for environmental awareness

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Inhabitat

Thousands of visitors to a Mexico City park were treated to an eerie sight in the treetops last weekend. Giant ghostly animals heads peered down from the canopy, fixing their intense gaze on the public in an environmental video installation for Marvin Festival 2017 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... 20 hr Jason redner 5
News Immigrant children plunge sparks 1,000 layoffs May 21 ICE man 1
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
News Mexican man to be deported for 6th time May 18 anotherview 1
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) May 15 Grecian Formula d... 8
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... May 14 tomin cali 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,426 • Total comments across all topics: 281,303,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC