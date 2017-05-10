Georgia homicide suspect arrested in Mexico, deported to U.S.

NOGALES, SONORA, MEXICO - The U.S. Marshals Service in Tucson announced Saturday that 37-year-old Danion Scott was deported back to the U.S. from Mexico after being arrested in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. Scott is wanted by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office in Georgia for a Failure To Appear and Homicide warrant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.