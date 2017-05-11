General Electric Wins Mexico Deal for...

General Electric Wins Mexico Deal for Two Gigawatt Power Projects

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday. The U.S. conglomerate said in a statement that GE Power also had signed a separate multi-year agreement worth $120 million to provide service to gas and steam turbines in power plants in the Mexican states of Durango and Veracruz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... 10 hr tomin cali 1
News Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat... May 8 don t drink the k... 2
News On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u... May 3 Zero Tolerance 1
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... May 1 Eastside Memo 21
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... Apr 29 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
News Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out? Apr 18 Dee Dee Dee 3
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... Apr 18 DC Dave 297
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,598 • Total comments across all topics: 280,969,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC