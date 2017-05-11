General Electric Wins Mexico Deal for Two Gigawatt Power Projects

General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday. The U.S. conglomerate said in a statement that GE Power also had signed a separate multi-year agreement worth $120 million to provide service to gas and steam turbines in power plants in the Mexican states of Durango and Veracruz.

