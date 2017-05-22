French group Veolia signs 886 mln eur...

French group Veolia signs 886 mln euros Mexico City contract

16 hrs ago

A worker of Veolia Water pushes a barrow during roadworks in the street in Cambrai, northern France, March 21, 2013. ) has signed a deal with Mexico City worth 886 million euros to operate a waste incinerator whose heat will be used by the city's subway system, Veolia said on Monday.

Chicago, IL

