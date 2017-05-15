Four structures destroyed by fire in ...

Four structures destroyed by fire in Bisbee

BISBEE, AZ - At least four structures were burned, 50 people were evacuated but there have been no reported injuries after a fire broke out in historic Bisbee Monday afternoon. Carol Capas, spokeswoman for the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, said crews were still fighting the fire as of Monday night but they hoped to get it contained soon.

