Five decapitated bodies found in Mexican state of Veracruz
Mexican authorities are investigating the murder of five men, who were found decapitated early Friday outside the town of Juan Rodriguez Clara, in the eastern state of Veracruz, the state government announced. Veracruz's prosecutor-general said the bodies were found in the community of Las Brisas, and that a team of investigators, forensic scientists and prosecutors was on the scene to gather clues into the multiple murder.
