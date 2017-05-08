Fireworks cache explodes in Mexico, k...

Fireworks cache explodes in Mexico, killing at least 14

An errant firecracker landed on a cache of fireworks and touched off a powerful explosion at a home in central Mexico, killing at least 14 people, 11 of them children, authorities said Tuesday. Puebla state authorities reported that 22 others were injured in Monday night's blast in the town of San Isidro, in Chilchotla municipality.

