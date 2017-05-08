Explosion at Mexico fireworks depot k...

Explosion at Mexico fireworks depot kills at least 12

At least 12 people were killed, including five children, and 30 were injured in an explosion at a house where fireworks were stored in central Mexico's Puebla state, authorities said on Tuesday. "A group of people lived in the house where the pyrotechnic material was stored for use in the festivities.

