Explosion at Mexico fireworks depot kills at least 12
At least 12 people were killed, including five children, and 30 were injured in an explosion at a house where fireworks were stored in central Mexico's Puebla state, authorities said on Tuesday. "A group of people lived in the house where the pyrotechnic material was stored for use in the festivities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat...
|Mon
|don t drink the k...
|2
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|May 3
|Zero Tolerance
|1
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|May 1
|Eastside Memo
|21
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|Apr 29
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|DC Dave
|297
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC