Exclusive: North American carmakers w...

Exclusive: North American carmakers want rules of origin untouched - Mexico lobby

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The logo of the Mexican Automotive Industry Association is seen on a folder in the design of a car at their office in Mexico City, Mexico May 22, 2017. Eduardo Solis, President of the Mexican Automotive Industry Association , gestures during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico May 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrant children plunge sparks 1,000 layoffs Sun ICE man 1
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
News Mexican man to be deported for 6th time May 18 anotherview 1
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) May 15 Grecian Formula d... 8
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... May 14 tomin cali 3
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... May 14 spytheweb 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC