Editorial, May 19, 2017: Mexicoa s deadly war on journalists
On Monday, award-winning Mexican journalist and author Javier Valdez Cardenas was pulled from his vehicle and shot to death moments after leaving his office in Culiacán, Sinaloa. He was shot at least 12 times and his body was left on the pavement in the middle of the afternoon, blocks from the news organization, Ríodoce, that he founded.
