Drug smugglers who escaped US jail captured in Mexico

2 hrs ago Read more: The Standard

US prosecutors say that authorities in Mexico City have captured two convicted cigarette smugglers who escaped a U.S. penitentiary in Virginia this month. The Department of Justice identifies the two as 35-year-old Salah Mohamed and 37-year-old Kamal Qazah of Columbia, South Carolina.

