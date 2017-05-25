Drug smugglers who escaped US jail captured in Mexico
US prosecutors say that authorities in Mexico City have captured two convicted cigarette smugglers who escaped a U.S. penitentiary in Virginia this month. The Department of Justice identifies the two as 35-year-old Salah Mohamed and 37-year-old Kamal Qazah of Columbia, South Carolina.
