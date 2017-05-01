DOJ Announces Major Indictments of Tw...

DOJ Announces Major Indictments of Two Dozen Suspected Mexican Cartel Members

Read more: Townhall

Late last week the Department of Justice announced a major crackdown on Mexican cartel members operating in Mexico and the United States. After 16-months of investigation, 28 individuals accused of being members of the Sinaloa cartel were indicted Friday.

Chicago, IL

