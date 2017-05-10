Death toll in Mexico border drug viol...

Death toll in Mexico border drug violence rises to 12

Authorities said late Thursday that gunbattles between rival drug gangs in the Mexican border city of Reynosa have left 12 people dead. The security spokesman for the northern state of Tamaulipas said five people were killed in two gunbattles Thursday.



