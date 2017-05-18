Complex world of border trade: Cattle...

Complex world of border trade: Cattle go north, meat south

After spending their first eight months on the ranches of Gildardo Lopez Hinojosa, the calves are about to cross the border - bound for Texas and U.S. feed lots beyond. On one of the three bridges connecting Reynosa with Texas, they might cross paths with the beef and chicken shipments that Lopez imports from the U.S. for his local chains of butcher shops and fried chicken restaurants.

Chicago, IL

