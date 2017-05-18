Complex world of border trade: Cattle go north, meat south
After spending their first eight months on the ranches of Gildardo Lopez Hinojosa, the calves are about to cross the border - bound for Texas and U.S. feed lots beyond. On one of the three bridges connecting Reynosa with Texas, they might cross paths with the beef and chicken shipments that Lopez imports from the U.S. for his local chains of butcher shops and fried chicken restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrant children plunge sparks 1,000 layoffs
|Sun
|ICE man
|1
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|Sat
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|Fri
|Smell farts
|19
|Mexican man to be deported for 6th time
|May 18
|anotherview
|1
|Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula d...
|8
|Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|3
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|May 14
|spytheweb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC