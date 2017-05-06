Cinco de Mayo Festival: Celebrates Mexican culture and sign of solidarity

Diane Kawamura, center, dances to mariachi music with her two nieces Jayla Aguilar, 10, left, and JJ Medina, 5, right, at the 30th annual Cinco de Mayo "Celebrate Culture" Festival May 6, 2017 in Denver. Over 400,000 festival goers are expected to attend the festival May 6th and May 7th at Civic Center Park to enjoy music, handcrafted goods, a children's carnival and Mexican cuisine.

