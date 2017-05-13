China beckons Canada and Mexico in fa...

China beckons Canada and Mexico in face of U.S. uncertainty: Mexican minister

The uncertainty caused by the Trump administration means Mexico and Canada need to look towards new non-American markets, including China, to grow their economies, says a visiting Mexican cabinet minister. Enrique de la Madrid Cordero, Mexico's minister of tourism, echoed the view of Canada's central bank governor Stephen Poloz, which he delivered in a speech in Mexico City.

