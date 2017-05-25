Border wall cana t be built in flood ...

Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, South Texas rancher says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Dob Cunningham opens a manila folder full of photographs taken on his Maverick County ranch, which features mesquite bushes and prickly pear cactuses on 100-foot hills overlooking the Rio Grande. The pictures, taken at night by motion-activated cameras installed to keep track of deer and other game on more than 600 acres north of Eagle Pass, show grainy images of men crossing into the United States from Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrant children plunge sparks 1,000 layoffs May 21 ICE man 1
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
News Mexican man to be deported for 6th time May 18 anotherview 1
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) May 15 Grecian Formula d... 8
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... May 14 tomin cali 3
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... May 14 spytheweb 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC