Border Patrol agent's trial in death of Mexican teen delayed

The second-degree murder trial of a U.S. Border Patrol agent accused of fatally shooting a Mexican teen on the other side of the international border has been delayed again. The trial of Lonnie Swartz has seen at least six delays since the agent in the Tucson Sector was charged in September 2015, nearly three years after the shooting.

Chicago, IL

