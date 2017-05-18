Border guards accused of illegally turning away foreigners seeking asylum
A Mexican soldier stops Cuban immigrant Reinier Aguila Esquivel and other Cubans stranded in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico as they try to pass to the international bridge, following a rally, marching from Plaza Juarez to the International Bridge, on Saturday, April 8, 2017. A Mexican soldier stops Cuban immigrant Reinier Aguila Esquivel and other Cubans stranded in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico as they try to pass to the international bridge, following a rally, marching from Plaza Juarez to the International Bridge, on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrant children plunge sparks 1,000 layoffs
|17 hr
|ICE man
|1
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|Sat
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|Fri
|Smell farts
|19
|Mexican man to be deported for 6th time
|May 18
|anotherview
|1
|Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula d...
|8
|Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|3
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|May 14
|spytheweb
|4
