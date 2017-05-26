Billionaire Slim Eyeing Electric Taxi...

Billionaire Slim Eyeing Electric Taxi to Reduce Pollution in Mexico City

Read more: News Max

Giant Motors, an automaker partially owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, is working on a prototype electric taxi to replace the gas-guzzling cabs polluting Mexico City's air, a company executive said. Giant has partnered with electric vehicle maker Moldex, a unit of Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo, and four Mexican universities to produce the environmentally friendly car that will eventually replace part of Mexico City's more than 130,000 registered cabs, said Elias Massri, chief executive of Giant Motors Latinoamerica.

Chicago, IL

