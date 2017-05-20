Award-winning Crime Reporter Killed in Mexico
Valdez belonged to a rare breed of Mexican reporters who refuse to be silenced through bribes or threats of violence. "Where I work, Culiacan, in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, it is risky to be alive, and to do journalism is to walk on an invisible line drawn by the bad guys - who are in drug trafficking and in the government - in a field strewn with explosives", Valdez said in his acceptance speech in NY.
