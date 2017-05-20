Audi's Mexico plant getting high-end neighbor, but who will come?
Huberto Juarez Nunez, an economics professor at the Benemerita Autonomous University of Puebla : "When it comes to the population in the municipalities around Ciudad Modelo, there has been no benefit for them from the Audi plant. Ciudad Modelo is not for the workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|5 hr
|Eastside Memo
|21
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|Sat
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|DC Dave
|297
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|Apr 14
|New Resident
|20
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC