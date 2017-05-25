As NAFTA negotiations loom, Mexico fa...

As NAFTA negotiations loom, Mexico faces a pivotal moment

NAFTA has helped Mexico become an export powerhouse, albeit one where poverty remains endemic. But as Stephanie Nolen reports, changes to the deal could also have destabilizing political consequences for the country On June 7 in Toronto, The Globe and Mail is holding a live panel discussion, Globe Talks: NAFTA in Play, on the future of trade with our biggest partner, featuring Globe journalists Barrie McKenna and Joanna Slater with experts Dan Ciuriak, Laura Dawson and Michael Kergin.

