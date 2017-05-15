Another journalist killed as Mexico s...

Another journalist killed as Mexico struggles to contain violence

14 hrs ago

An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels. Journalist Javier Valdez was shot and killed when an unknown number of assailants opened fire on his car, according to the website of online media outlet RioDoce, which he helped found and where he continued to work.

