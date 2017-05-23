Amid opposition, Trump makes low budg...

Amid opposition, Trump makes low budget request for Mexico border wall

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Border patrol agents man the fence with Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California, U.S., on April 30, 2017. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Border Patrol vehicles are patroling along the U.S. Mexico border area in San Diego, California, U.S., on April 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrant children plunge sparks 1,000 layoffs May 21 ICE man 1
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
News Mexican man to be deported for 6th time May 18 anotherview 1
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) May 15 Grecian Formula d... 8
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... May 14 tomin cali 3
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... May 14 spytheweb 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC