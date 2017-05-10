ADL to train Mexico consulates in US ...

ADL to train Mexico consulates in US on hate crime reporting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The Anti-Defamation League will train the staff of Mexico's 50 consulates in the United States on how to assist nationals who are victims of attacks and harassment. "Through our regional offices we are the first to be called in case of a hate crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... 8 hr tomin cali 3
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... 11 hr spytheweb 4
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... May 12 tomin cali 1
News Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat... May 8 don t drink the k... 2
News On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u... May 3 Zero Tolerance 1
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... May 1 Eastside Memo 21
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... Apr 29 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,022,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC