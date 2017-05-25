Accused drug traffickers indicted after caught with 5 pounds of meth
TRENTON -- A pair of accused drug traffickers were indicted Wednesday by an Atlantic County grand jury on charges they planned to sell five pounds of methamphetamine worth $40,000 in New Jersey, the state's attorney general announced. Eder Gonzalez, 27, of South Gate, Calif., and Sandra Parra-Quintero, 27, of Hermosillo, Mexico, were arrested in Camden in August.
