A mom demanded justice for her daughter's death in Mexico. On Mexican Mother's Day, she was killed
Mothers of missing people in the states of Nuevo Leon, Coahuila and Tamaulipas protest in Monterrey, Mexico, on May 10, 2017, demanding justice for their missing relatives. Mothers of missing people in the states of Nuevo Leon, Coahuila and Tamaulipas protest in Monterrey, Mexico, on May 10, 2017, demanding justice for their missing relatives.
Los Angeles Times.
