90% of Noma Mexico's Much Cheaper Bar Menu Will Go to Charity
The Noma Mexico pop-up is continuing to give back to the surrounding Yucatan community with a new bar menu, according to a statement on the Noma site. Chef RenA© Redzepi has so far launched a scholarship fund, announced plans to serve culinary students for free, and beginning May 3, will offer a $100 bar menu at the Tulum pop-up, with $90 of every menu going to the Mundo Maya Foundation , a charity that supports "the sustainable social and economic development of Mayan communities in the Yucatan Peninsula."
