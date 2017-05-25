4 cab drivers killed in Mexican touri...

4 cab drivers killed in Mexican tourist destination

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Four taxi drivers have been killed in the picturesque central Mexican town of San Miguel de Allende, a popular tourism destination that is home to thousands of American retirees. Mayor Ricardo Villarreal says the investigation into the Wednesday night murders is ongoing, but it appears to be a "score settling" within the world of street-level drug sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Thu Jason redner 5
News Immigrant children plunge sparks 1,000 layoffs May 21 ICE man 1
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
News Mexican man to be deported for 6th time May 18 anotherview 1
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) May 15 Grecian Formula d... 8
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... May 14 tomin cali 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,313,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC