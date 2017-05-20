200 Refugees Are Crossing Mexico to E...

200 Refugees Are Crossing Mexico to Escape Violence - and to Confront Trump

1 hr ago

At this moment, a group of 200 refugees fleeing violence and gangs in Central America are heading north through Mexico in hopes of seeking asylum when they reach the US border later this week. The caravan, which has been planned with a coalition of Mexican and American organizers, is meant to raise awareness of the perils facing migrants in Mexico as well as the Trump administration's efforts to prevent refugees from legally entering the United States.

Chicago, IL

