2 men arrested in Mexico for City Heights murder

Two young men accused in a shooting in a City Heights alley last month that left one victim dead and another wounded pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and attempted murder charges. Luis Alejandro Dominguez, 21, and Abraham Leal Torres, 20, were arrested Thursday in Ensenada, Mexico, and returned to San Diego.

Chicago, IL

