You won't believe how much this Mexicana
You won't believe how much this Mexican politician is accused of stealing Mexicans are used to politicians stealing public money, but the latest example has offended even them. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://usat.ly/2qdYIUA A Mexican politician stands accused of stealing 3-billion dollars of public money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|2 hr
|DC Dave
|1
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|DC Dave
|297
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|Apr 14
|New Resident
|20
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 8
|Azobec
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC