You won't believe how much this Mexicana

You won't believe how much this Mexicana

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

You won't believe how much this Mexican politician is accused of stealing Mexicans are used to politicians stealing public money, but the latest example has offended even them. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://usat.ly/2qdYIUA A Mexican politician stands accused of stealing 3-billion dollars of public money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... 2 hr DC Dave 1
News Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out? Apr 18 Dee Dee Dee 3
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... Apr 18 DC Dave 297
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Apr 14 Idiots 4
News NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t... Apr 14 New Resident 20
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr 11 Laredo 1
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Apr 8 Azobec 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,657,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC