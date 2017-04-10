WTO ruling favors Mexico in US 'dolphin-safe' tuna spat
In this March 5, 2007 file photo, a bluefin tuna swims inside farming pens prior to harvest near Ensenada, Mexico. The World Trade Organization ruled Tuesday, April 25, 2017 that Mexico's tuna industry has been harmed by U.S. "dolphin-safe" labeling rules and says the country can seek retaliatory measures worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|Details at Eleven
|368
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|Apr 14
|New Resident
|20
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 8
|Azobec
|9
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC