Wait and see approach to NAFTA for Mexico's trucking association president

In the face of increasing trade between Canada and Mexico, Rogelio F. Montemayor-Morineau, president of Canacar, Mexico's trucking association, said he would take a wait and see approach to the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement . "What is going to happen in the future, I really don't know," Montemayor-Morineau said of the uncertainty surrounding NAFTA with the new Trump administration reviewing the agreement.

