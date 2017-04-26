Wait and see approach to NAFTA for Me...

Wait and see approach to NAFTA for Mexico's trucking association president

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Truck News

In the face of increasing trade between Canada and Mexico, Rogelio F. Montemayor-Morineau, president of Canacar, Mexico's trucking association, said he would take a wait and see approach to the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement . "What is going to happen in the future, I really don't know," Montemayor-Morineau said of the uncertainty surrounding NAFTA with the new Trump administration reviewing the agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truck News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... 2 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
News Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out? Apr 18 Dee Dee Dee 3
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... Apr 18 DC Dave 297
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Apr 14 Idiots 4
News NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t... Apr 14 New Resident 20
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr 11 Laredo 1
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Apr 8 Azobec 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,294 • Total comments across all topics: 280,660,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC