Violence in Mexico is 'Out of Control' Say Experts After Journalist, Priest Killings

Mexico City The killings of three journalists and two priests in Mexico last month forced a newspaper to close this week and have provoked national and international condemnation of the government's failure to provide justice and security. "We feel there are not the conditions of either justice or security to practice journalism," Oscar Cantu, director of the newspaper Norte de Ciudad Juarez told CNSNews.com.

Chicago, IL

