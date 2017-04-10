US, Mexico officials arrest suspect i...

US, Mexico officials arrest suspect in border agent's murder

Mexico law enforcement task force arrested on Wednesday the cartel member who is believed to have fatally shot Border Patrol agent Brian Terry in 2010 with a gun that was supplied by the Obama administration. Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes was taken into custody at a ranch on the border of the Mexican states of Sinaloa and Chihuahua by Mexican police, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals and the Border Patrol Tactical Unit.

Chicago, IL

